Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: Do You Need To Watch The Previous Movies First?

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is finally set to grace theaters after months of anticipation. Directed by Wes Ball, the latest entry in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise takes place some 300 years after the events of 2017's "War," meaning audiences will be introduced to a whole new roster of characters. Still, some might be worried that they'll have to do tons of homework to understand and appreciate "Kingdom" fully. There are nine "Apes" films in total (not including Tim Burton's reboot), but Ball says audiences don't have to watch any to digest his latest epic.

While speaking with Screen Rant, Ball cleared up just how much watching audiences have to do to understand his film. "You do not have to see the previous movies to jump into this," Ball said, adding, "This isn't like season three of a TV series. It is designed [so that] you will have enough to enjoy it for what it is. We have a little opening prologue that sets the table a little bit."

The film's director is confident that audiences can go into "Kingdom" without much context, but he still does recommend audiences watch the OG 1968 film and the three films in the reboot trilogy, which kicked off in 2011. "At least watch those four movies. You'll be rewarded greatly if you have some familiarity with those movies when you go into this movie," Ball explained. Based on the director's comments, having knowledge of the previous films is a bonus, but not a strict requirement.