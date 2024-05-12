What Star Trek: Voyager's Borg Queen Looks Like Today

The first Borg Queen to grace the screens was Alice Krige, who played the role in 1996's "Star Trek: First Contact" and returned in the "Star Trek: Voyager" Season 7 episode "Endgame." Due to her significant role in "First Contact," she's likely the first person people think when it comes to the Borg Queen. She's also voiced the character in various other "Star Trek"-adjacent projects, including "Star Trek: Picard," where she provides the voice of the Borg Queen in two episodes while others physically portray her.

Apart from her "Star Trek" work, Krige has amassed a wealth of acting credits. Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted her as Eyr in "Thor: The Dark World," Christabella in 2006's "Silent Hill," and Karen Abercromby in the 2002 Christian Bale-Matthew McConaughey fantasy film "Kingdom of Fire." On the small screen, you may have seen her as Maddie on "Deadwood," Nancy Johnson on "The OA," and Haruspex Tsimani on "Carnival Row."

The second and more prominent Borg Queen of "Star Trek: Voyager" is Susanna Thompson, who portrayed the character in her other three appearances on the show. The Borg Queen marks Thompson's third appearance in the franchise, seeing as she already had two one-episode "Star Trek: The Next Generation" parts under her belt before joining "Voyager." Thompson is a familiar face for fans of "Arrow" as Moira Queen, the mother of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). She also played Jeanne in the 2021 horror movie "Malignant," and starred opposite Aidan Quinn on NBC's "The Book of Daniel." Outside genre fare, fans may also have seen her as Karen Sammler on ABC's "Once and Again" and Hollis Mann on "NCIS."