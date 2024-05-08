Why The Carmax Commercial Actress Looks So Familiar

Not everything in life comes with any sort of guarantee — a sad fact that actress Jessica Williams discovers in her Carmax commercial, which premiered earlier this year. Throughout the commercial, Williams tries to test-drive a bathtub in a department store (leaving an employee baffled as to where she got water and, for that matter, bubbles), find out the exact cost of "market price" fish in a restaurant (deeply irritating the server), and get a 30-day refund on her brand-new tattoo (she asked for a "beagle" and got a "bagel"). Obviously, these situations are heightened. Real Carmax customers aren't taking public baths or pestering restaurant staffers, and tattoo artists typically double (or triple) check before beginning their work. Still, the commercial is funny thanks to Williams' comedic chops ... so where have you seen her before?

A Los Angeles native who got her start on a Nickelodeon series, Williams is best known for her work on late-night staples, movies in the greater "Harry Potter" universe, a short stint on an oft-discussed HBO series, and a buzzy Apple TV+ original. Here's why Jessica Williams from the "Unsettle" Carmax commercials looks so familiar.