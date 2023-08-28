Better Call Saul: Why Giancarlo Esposito Almost Didn't Return As Gus Fring

In the modern television landscape, there are not many characters quite as revered (or universally feared) as "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" drug kingpin Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). As viewers can attest, the stoically menacing Fring eventually reigned unholy terror over almost everyone who stood in his way — right up until Walter White (Bryan Cranston) unforgettably got the better of him. But even as much as fans of the "Breaking Bad" franchise love Gus Fring, they have every bit as much for Esposito.

Even though Gus played a significant role on "Better Call Saul" and Esposito earned multiple Emmy nominations for his performance, the actor's return was far from a given. Esposito told Vanity Fair in a 2023 interview he almost said no to a return. "I felt like I was going through the same dance," he said, adding, "but I felt like I didn't wanna go back."

He stated his reticence to reprise the role had a lot to do with having worked hard to put such a beloved character in his past. "In my brain, I was like, 'I can't mess with that guy. That guy is done, man," he told Vanity Fair, later saying, "I don't wanna mess with him anymore."