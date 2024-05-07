Matt Damon's Most Controversial Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

If you think a movie starring Matt Damon, Willem Dafoe, and Pedro Pascal absolutely has to be good based on the cast alone, you might want to check out the 2017 film "The Great Wall" — which is currently crushing it on Netflix.

Damon's most controversial film, which casts him as an Irish mercenary named William Gavin in China during the Middle Ages (the movie takes place during the reign of Emperor Renzong, played by Karry Wang, who ruled from roughly 1022 to 1063), is finding new life on the streaming service nearly eight years after its initial release. So why is it so controversial? Well, by casting Damon in a leading role in a film ostensibly centered around Chinese characters — most of the cast is Chinese, as is its director Zhang Yimou — and with a mostly white and male writing staff behind its story, "The Great Wall" put itself at an immediate disadvantage.

What happens in this movie, exactly? It might surprise you to learn that "The Great Wall" is no simple war movie — it's actually a monster movie. Upon arriving at the Great Wall, William and his fellow mercenary, a Spaniard named Pero Tovar (Pascal) are taken prisoner, at which point they discover that an ancient alien named Tao Tie is terrorizing an army known as the Nameless Order (who must protect China from the aliens that attack every sixty years). Together, William and Pero help destroy multiple monster and ally themselves with the Nameless Order.

Unfortunately, the movie was a box office bomb and performed poorly with critics ... and even Damon isn't complimentary about it in hindsight.