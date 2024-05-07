How To Vote On American Idol

Now that the five finalists have been decided, Jack Blocker, Abi Carter, Triston Harper, Will Moseley, and Emmy Russell will compete to win a recording contract on "American Idol." The power is no longer in the hands of the judges either, as fans get to choose which unknown hopeful will become the long-running ABC series' next pop superstar. So how can viewers vote for their desired winner?

According to the "American Idol" website, votes can be cast via text, the show's official app, or the internet. Online voters can head over to the official site, create an account, and do their thing. Meanwhile, viewers who'd rather use their phones can download the "American Idol" app for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Alternatively, voters can text their chosen participant's number to "21523." Unfortunately, the votes are reserved for viewers in the United States, so international fans won't be able to join in on the action.

Every platform allows fans to cast up to 10 votes, so there will be plenty of opportunities for folks to support their favorite contestant. With that in mind, let's find out when viewers can participate again.