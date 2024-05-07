How To Vote On American Idol
Now that the five finalists have been decided, Jack Blocker, Abi Carter, Triston Harper, Will Moseley, and Emmy Russell will compete to win a recording contract on "American Idol." The power is no longer in the hands of the judges either, as fans get to choose which unknown hopeful will become the long-running ABC series' next pop superstar. So how can viewers vote for their desired winner?
According to the "American Idol" website, votes can be cast via text, the show's official app, or the internet. Online voters can head over to the official site, create an account, and do their thing. Meanwhile, viewers who'd rather use their phones can download the "American Idol" app for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Alternatively, voters can text their chosen participant's number to "21523." Unfortunately, the votes are reserved for viewers in the United States, so international fans won't be able to join in on the action.
Every platform allows fans to cast up to 10 votes, so there will be plenty of opportunities for folks to support their favorite contestant. With that in mind, let's find out when viewers can participate again.
American Idol's next episode is Disney-themed
With the end of Season 22 in sight, "American Idol" will only air one night per week moving forward, as opposed to its regular Sunday and Monday timeslots. The next episode is scheduled to drop on ABC on Sunday, May 12, at 8 p.m. That will lead us into the finale, with the broadcast set to arrive seven days later at the same time and place.
While it's make-or-break time for the contestants, the next episode promises to be a fun occasion for House of Mouse fans. This one will center around musical numbers from some of the best Disney movies of all time. Disney episodes have become a staple of the series, with previous seasons featuring songs from "Moana," "The Lion King," and more. However, it remains to be seen how the final five contestants will celebrate the studio's legacy. The good news, though, is that fans will find out soon — and be able to vote for their favorites accordingly. Meanwhile, if you are a reality show fan beyond just "American Idol," check out the 55 best reality shows of all time.