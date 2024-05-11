The Sex Scene That Ended In James McAvoy's First & Only Movie Injury

According to veteran actor James McAvoy, he sustained an injury working on his upcoming film — but it wasn't an action scene.

On a short bonus episode of the podcast "Restless Natives" with hosts Martin Compston and Gordon Smart, McAvoy said that on his new project "Turn Up the Sun!" there's a scene involving an orgy. While shooting it, McAvoy and his scene partner Almudena Amor decided to improvise a little bit, but what ended up happening was that McAvoy got injured. "On day one, we had to go at it with each other and be funny with it but also properly go for it, and we were both just in the same area at the same time," he said, before complimenting Amor: "She was an amazing actor, fearless, and so young and so confident in the way that takes a lot of actors a decade to get to."

"So, we get to the end of the week and we're doing this big improvised orgy," McAvoy told Compston and Smart. "She's an amazing dancer and I'm confident in my dancing without being good at it. She was like, 'this is great, we're totally vibing.'" Apparently, this is where things went wrong.

"At one point, she's bigger than me, she's 5'11, and I'm holding her upside down doing some f**king weird thing and somebody grabs me on the back of the neck, started biting my neck or something, and I just deck it," McAvoy admitted. "Smashed my knee real hard on the ground, and I think that's the only time I've ever been injured making a film."