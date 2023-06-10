How James McAvoy Used Glass To Rehab A Life-Threatening Illness

During James McAvoy's early career, the Glaswegian actor was known for boyish and floppy-haired roles in "Shameless," "Atonement" and "The Last King of Scotland." This image is hard to square with the buff McAvoy seen later in films like "X-Men" and "Glass." As he told Men's Journal, he learned to lean into "old-fashioned superhero codswallop."

But that affinity came only after McAvoy's brush with death. In 2017, McAvoy faced a complication from his sarcoidosis — a condition that causes swollen patches of tissue in the body — operation. According to GQ, a "botched biopsy" led to an "infected surgery scar" and an extended hospital stay. This infection caused his lungs to collapse. "It nearly killed me," the actor recalled. "It was very scary. A terrifying f******* thing to go through." Three weeks after his "three-week stay" in hospitalization, McAvoy started preparing for M. Night Shyamalan's twist-filled "Glass," the third installment of the "Unbreakable" series. Surprisingly, McAvoy's physical preparation aided in his recovery process, too.