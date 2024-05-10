The R-Rated Girls Trip Movie That Everyone Is Watching On Netflix

An unfortunate reality of adulthood is losing contact with friends. People get jobs, start families, and move away, which makes hanging out with our old buddies more difficult. As such, it's important to make every reunion count, and this theme is explored with hilarious outcomes in "Girls Trip" — a 2017 movie that's enjoying a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. FlixPatrol reported last week that the film was one of the streaming service's top 10 movies in the United States, suggesting that audiences are falling in love with the Malcolm D. Lee-directed comedy all over again.

"Girls Trip" is a feel-good adventure movie with an R-rated spin. The story follows four lifelong friends — Ryan (Regina Hall), Sasha (Queen Latifah), Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith), and Dina (Tiffany Haddish) — who haven't seen each other for years. They all agree that a reunion is long overdue, so they decide to go to a festival and engage in some drunken mishaps and raunchy escapades.

Critics praised "Girls Trip" for its boundary-pushing qualities, strong characters, and many laugh-out-loud moments. Furthermore, the film is notable for being the first movie penned by African American women to gross over $100 million at the box office. That makes "Girls Trip" historic, and the writing team of Erica Rivinoja, Kenya Barris, and Tracy Oliver deserve credit for bringing a unique vision to the story.