9-1-1: Season 7, Episode 6's Huge Wedding Reveal, Explained

While speaking with TV Line about the wedding episode in May, Kenneth Choi explained that only one "9-1-1" character had a feeling something was up. "I think everybody except for Hen is surprised. The way it's played is that Hen has kind of known all along that there's something going on with Buck, but I don't think anybody else did, Chimney included." He admitted Chimney was still putting two and two together when Hen spoke her piece, and there is even a longer take that didn't end up in the episode in which Chimney looks back and forth between the two men in complete confusion that was cut for time.

So, how does Chimney feel about his new brother-in-law's bisexuality? Per Choi, he's excited. "The feeling that Chimney has is, 'Oh, this is great! Because I love both of you guys!' He loves Tommy and he loves Buck, so it's terrific, but it's also completely out of left field for Chimney ... He, along with the rest of the crew, is happy. All you want for your friend is for them to be happy, and for them to find someone who makes them happy. It doesn't matter who it is. As long as this person makes your friend happy, you're all for it." One of the truths about "9-1-1" is that there seems to be plenty of room for love in the Choi family, for better or for worse.

