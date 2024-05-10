The Only Al Pacino Movie That Has A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
When it comes to Al Pacino's best movies, films like "The Godfather," "Serpico," and "Scent of a Woman" likely come to mind. However, none of these critically acclaimed pictures have managed to knab one of the most evasive honors in modern-day showbusiness: a 100% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, only one Pacino flick has received a perfect rating on the popular review aggregator. And before you ask, no, it's not "Jack and Jill" or "Gigli."
Surprisingly, 2013's "Salomé," which Pacino directed and starred in alongside Jessica Chastain, has an unblemished critical score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film serves as an updated version of Pacino's 2011 "Wilde Salomé," which performed more as a docudrama; both projects are based on Oscar Wilde's play of the same name. The general story of "Salomé" follows King Herod (Pacino) and Chastain's titular character, a princess who develops a rather interesting (that's putting it very mildly) fascination with John the Baptist (Kevin Anderson), who is the king's prisoner. After John rejects Salomé's advances, she wants nothing more than his decapitated head. To secure this, Salomé performs a series of erotic dances for her stepfather, the king. Talk about the ultimate old-school soap opera!
While "Salomé" may have been released to little fanfare in 2013, it still captured that perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, this rating should probably be taken with a grain of salt.
Al Pacino's Salomé only has five reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes
While a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes is undoubtedly impressive, it must be noted that "Salomé" only boasts five reviews from critics on the website, which doesn't exactly offer a wide array of varied opinions on Pacino's experimental drama.
Writing for the Los Angeles Times, Gary Goldstein offered praise for the film. "The Salome film proves a chilling and watchable look at lust, power, reprisal and decadence that, along with Wilde Salome, validates [Al] Pacino's obsessive interest in Wilde's still-resonant play." Jordan Mintzer of The Hollywood Reporter also gave the film a positive review: "Intriguing as a work of interpretive risk-taking but captivating for its title performance," he wrote. Interestingly, the other three reviews seemed to be more impressed with the performances of Pacino and Chastain rather than the plot itself.
While "Salomé" may not possess some of Pacino's most iconic scenes, the film still can offer viewers a glimpse into the creative insight and vision of one of Hollywood's last icons. For any "Dog Day Afternoon" fan out there who wants to read more about one of their favorite actors, be sure to check out the untold truth of Al Pacino.