The Only Al Pacino Movie That Has A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

When it comes to Al Pacino's best movies, films like "The Godfather," "Serpico," and "Scent of a Woman" likely come to mind. However, none of these critically acclaimed pictures have managed to knab one of the most evasive honors in modern-day showbusiness: a 100% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, only one Pacino flick has received a perfect rating on the popular review aggregator. And before you ask, no, it's not "Jack and Jill" or "Gigli."

Surprisingly, 2013's "Salomé," which Pacino directed and starred in alongside Jessica Chastain, has an unblemished critical score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film serves as an updated version of Pacino's 2011 "Wilde Salomé," which performed more as a docudrama; both projects are based on Oscar Wilde's play of the same name. The general story of "Salomé" follows King Herod (Pacino) and Chastain's titular character, a princess who develops a rather interesting (that's putting it very mildly) fascination with John the Baptist (Kevin Anderson), who is the king's prisoner. After John rejects Salomé's advances, she wants nothing more than his decapitated head. To secure this, Salomé performs a series of erotic dances for her stepfather, the king. Talk about the ultimate old-school soap opera!

While "Salomé" may have been released to little fanfare in 2013, it still captured that perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, this rating should probably be taken with a grain of salt.