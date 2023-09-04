Who Plays RoboCop & What Have You Seen Him In Recently?
Remember "RoboCop"?
Fresh off of 1985's "Flesh and Blood," filmmaker Paul Verhoeven set his eyes on a new, genre-defining project. Known for his grand and expansive epics, Verhoeven decided to tackle the nightmarish world of science fiction, choosing to breathe life into "Robocop" for Orion Pictures. Released in 1987, the hyperviolent and cartoonish "Robocop" became a cultural juggernaut, showing audiences a different side of society's struggle with violence.
In "RoboCop," a cop becomes just that: a robot. Part man, part machine, and all cop, RoboCop prowls the gritty streets of Detroit to eliminate its various criminals and nefarious forces. Controversial for its action sequences, the film debuted to critical acclaim. Critic Roger Ebert was particularly fond of Vervohen's vision of a crime-riddled future, awarding it three stars. The critic specifically had love for the actor behind RoboCop: Peter Weller. "Considering that he spends much of the movie hidden behind one kind of makeup device or another, Weller does an impressive job of creating sympathy for his character," Ebert said of the actor's nuanced performance.
Since the initial film's debut, "RoboCop" has turned into a prolific franchise, with Weller reprising his role for two sequels and various other projects. And while he's dominated in roles outside of the franchise, Weller continues to be a key part of the "RoboCop" mythos. He'll next be seen lending his talents in the upcoming "RoboCop: Rogue City" video game from Teyon Studios. And while he'll always be "RoboCop" to those who grew up in the '80s, Weller has appeared in a number of iconic projects, like David Cronenberg's "Naked Lunch" and as the voice of The Caped Crusader in the animated "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns" films. Chances are that you've also seen the "RoboCop" actor in a bunch of recent projects as well.
Peter Weller was in Star Trek Into Darkness
"RoboCop" isn't the only franchise that Peter Weller has headlined. Back in 2013, Weller returned to the world of sci-fi spectacles, this time joining director J. J. Abrams for "Star Trek Into Darkness." The sophomore "Star Trek" sequel featured the Starship Enterprise and its motley crew of space adventurers going up against Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch), a malevolent force who threatens the fate of the universe. But he's not the only bad guy in town, as the film's stealth villain was none other than Weller. In the film, Weller plays Admiral Alexander Marcus, a bureaucrat with a strange and cruel history with Khan. Ultimately, Marcus ends up assaulting Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) and his team, leading to a chaotic sequel that was mostly praised by critics and fans of the franchise.
While speaking with Vulture in 2013, Weller gushed about working with Abrams, pointing out that he previously appeared in the director's "Fringe" series in a guest role. Weller pointed out how, after a meeting at Bad Robot, Abrams personally stopped Weller in a parking lot to discuss ideas. Later, Weller received the "Star Trek" gig from his agent. "I got so overwhelmed that a guy followed me out in the parking lot and four hours later they were calling me up to say they want you to be in his movie," Weller remembered.
In the same chat, Weller candidly explained why he wanted to star in "RoboCop" despite being told that it was an illogical move for his career. "But Paul Verhoeven was directing it," Weller said, explaining that he had seen all the director's films. "I'm not so much a sci-fi guy," the actor admitted, "but I love morality plays." In a way, "Star Trek" is another morality play that compels audiences with big questions.
The RoboCop actor scared you in Cabinet of Curiosities
Following his stint with "Star Trek," Peter Weller has kept a relatively low profile on the silver screen, appearing in projects like "Skin Trade" or lending his talents to the stop-motion flick "Yamasong: March of the Hollows." The actor, however, has been enjoying a healthy amount of screentime on some of the most interesting contemporary television shows. In addition to directing episodes for "Sleepy Hollow," "Magnum P.I.," and "MacGyver," Weller popped up in Guillermo del Toro's anthology series "Cabinet of Curiosities." The "RoboCop" actor appears in the Panos Cosmatos-directed episode "The Viewing."
The episode focuses on Weller's Lionel Lassiter, a wealthy, reclusive man who recruits a crew of prominent forces for a strange evening at his home. There, they come face to face with a "viewing" of a precious meteor, which has drastic physical, psychological, and spiritual effects on the party. While Weller is the headlining act, he's supported by the likes of comedian Eric André, "Rebel Moon" star Sofia Boutella, "The Suicide Squad" standout Steve Agee, and "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" voice actor Charlyne Yi. While "Cabinet of Curiosities" is filled to the brim with brilliant episodes, Weller's "The Viewing" stands out as the gnarliest, goriest, and perhaps even strangest.
What truly makes the episode stand out is the diverse, almost chaotic cast. While speaking with ComicBook.com, director Panos Cosmatos opened up about how he was eager to work with each actor in the episode, including the "RoboCop" star. "Generally, it was almost entirely people that I wanted to work with," Cosmatos admitted. "I've always wanted to work with Peter, and I've always wanted to work with Sofia. Those are people that have been on my radar that I thought were amazing, that I wanted to give a little different window onto their abilities."