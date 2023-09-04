Who Plays RoboCop & What Have You Seen Him In Recently?

Remember "RoboCop"?

Fresh off of 1985's "Flesh and Blood," filmmaker Paul Verhoeven set his eyes on a new, genre-defining project. Known for his grand and expansive epics, Verhoeven decided to tackle the nightmarish world of science fiction, choosing to breathe life into "Robocop" for Orion Pictures. Released in 1987, the hyperviolent and cartoonish "Robocop" became a cultural juggernaut, showing audiences a different side of society's struggle with violence.

In "RoboCop," a cop becomes just that: a robot. Part man, part machine, and all cop, RoboCop prowls the gritty streets of Detroit to eliminate its various criminals and nefarious forces. Controversial for its action sequences, the film debuted to critical acclaim. Critic Roger Ebert was particularly fond of Vervohen's vision of a crime-riddled future, awarding it three stars. The critic specifically had love for the actor behind RoboCop: Peter Weller. "Considering that he spends much of the movie hidden behind one kind of makeup device or another, Weller does an impressive job of creating sympathy for his character," Ebert said of the actor's nuanced performance.

Since the initial film's debut, "RoboCop" has turned into a prolific franchise, with Weller reprising his role for two sequels and various other projects. And while he's dominated in roles outside of the franchise, Weller continues to be a key part of the "RoboCop" mythos. He'll next be seen lending his talents in the upcoming "RoboCop: Rogue City" video game from Teyon Studios. And while he'll always be "RoboCop" to those who grew up in the '80s, Weller has appeared in a number of iconic projects, like David Cronenberg's "Naked Lunch" and as the voice of The Caped Crusader in the animated "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns" films. Chances are that you've also seen the "RoboCop" actor in a bunch of recent projects as well.