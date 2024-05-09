The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)
The story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus Christ has inspired many creative people over the years. Arguably, the most well-known of these adaptations is "The Passion of the Christ," and even that gets a few things wrong about Jesus. However, many other films have showcased this influential figure, and one such project that's pretty different tonally from "The Passion of the Christ" is the 1973 musical "Jesus Christ Superstar."
It's just one of many movies about the Bible that are worth watching. From composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, the film (as well as the musical it's based on) follows some of the most important relationships Jesus formed toward the end of his life, such as that between Judas and Mary Magdalene. It concludes with the character's crucifixion but not before having plenty of toe-tapping musical numbers, such as "Superstar" and "Gethsemane."
Critics were mixed on the film, but it still grossed $24 million when it first came out in theaters in the 1970s. It's remained a beloved classic to this day, but after 50 years, it's only natural to wonder who among the "Jesus Christ Superstar" cast is still alive. Fortunately, there are a few left: Ted Neeley, Yvonne Elliman, and Josh Mostel.
Ted Neeley (Jesus Christ)
Ted Neeley plays the titular figure in 1973's "Jesus Christ Superstar" in his first credited film role. However, he was already well-suited to portray such an important individual, as he was cast as the Jesus understudy in the 1971 Broadway production. After the film performance, Neeley practically became synonymous with the character, and he's continued to reprise the role in numerous shows over the years. In 2014, he starred in a Roman production of "Jesus Christ Superstar," proving that after 40 years, no one embodied Jesus quite like him.
He'd have numerous other roles throughout his career, even appearing in 2012's "Django Unchained," one of Quentin Tarantino's best movies. He'd also star in various other rock musicals for the stage, including The Who's musical, "Tommy," in the lead role. However, it's safe to say he'll always be affiliated with "Jesus Christ Superstar," and he wouldn't have it any other way.
In 2021, to celebrate 50 years of the musical, Neeley spoke with TheaterMania about whether he ever gets tired of singing the same songs repeatedly. Talking about continuing to perform "Gethsemane" at live shows, he said, "Every time I have had the pleasure of singing that song is like the first time. You can feel the power of the audience coming up and holding you."
Yvonne Elliman (Mary Magdalene)
Yvonne Elliman also got a big break with "Jesus Christ Superstar" on Broadway before making her cinematic debut in the film adaptation, playing Mary Magdalene. She didn't have many film and TV roles following that movie, which garnered her a Golden Globe nomination, instead focusing more on a music career. Her song, "If I Can't Have You," reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1978.
It wasn't long after that Elliman decided (along with pressure from new husband Wade Hyman) to step away from the spotlight and focus on raising her children. In a 2011 interview with MassLive, she spoke about decades of laying low. "I didn't really sing for 20 years," she said. "I missed it very much. I would long for it ... (But) if you don't have the support, you're not going have a good time." Elliman made a triumphant return to that world in 2004 with the release of her album "Simple Needs."
Elliman continued performing throughout the 2000s and 2010s. She even has a guest spot on Neeley's 2014 EP, "Rock Opera," so she clearly hasn't forgotten her roots, even participating in an anniversary screening of "Jesus Christ Superstar" as recently as 2023.
Josh Mostel (King Herod)
Josh Mostel doesn't have the biggest part in "Jesus Christ Superstar" as King Herod, who demands Jesus to perform miracles for him to no avail, but he makes the most of his brief appearance with the righteous track "King Herod's Song." The film was one of Mostel's earliest roles, and he parlayed that into a fantastic career spanning dozens of projects over the last 50 years. Some of his most recognizable credits are in "Sophie's Choice" and 1987's "Wall Street." He should also be familiar to anyone who enjoys the work of Adam Sandler, as he appeared in two of his comedies — "Billy Madison" and "Big Daddy."
In an interview with HollywoodChicago.com, Mostel discussed his more unusual experience with "Jesus Christ Superstar" compared to the other actors: "I was brought into the company late," he recalled. "Everyone was there for six weeks, and my character didn't work as much as everybody else ... I remember it being pretty lonely." He's continued to act, with various roles in just the past few years, and his career goes beyond film and television into the world of theatre with many high-profile roles. In 2022, he starred in the Off-Broadway show "Two Jews, Talking."
To have a 50-year acting career with consistent work is truly astonishing. Even though "Jesus Christ Superstar" happened when he was a younger man, it'll forever remain one of his most memorable performances.