The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

The story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus Christ has inspired many creative people over the years. Arguably, the most well-known of these adaptations is "The Passion of the Christ," and even that gets a few things wrong about Jesus. However, many other films have showcased this influential figure, and one such project that's pretty different tonally from "The Passion of the Christ" is the 1973 musical "Jesus Christ Superstar."

It's just one of many movies about the Bible that are worth watching. From composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, the film (as well as the musical it's based on) follows some of the most important relationships Jesus formed toward the end of his life, such as that between Judas and Mary Magdalene. It concludes with the character's crucifixion but not before having plenty of toe-tapping musical numbers, such as "Superstar" and "Gethsemane."

Critics were mixed on the film, but it still grossed $24 million when it first came out in theaters in the 1970s. It's remained a beloved classic to this day, but after 50 years, it's only natural to wonder who among the "Jesus Christ Superstar" cast is still alive. Fortunately, there are a few left: Ted Neeley, Yvonne Elliman, and Josh Mostel.