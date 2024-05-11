There Are Only Two Perfect Jack Nicholson Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

With 12 Oscar nominations and three wins under his belt, Jack Nicholson is one of the most celebrated actors in history. We don't hear from Nicholson much these days, but even the most casual cinephiles have probably seen his pictures like "The Shining" and "Chinatown." Known for his dynamic range and weighty screen presence, his filmography is filled with widely loved titles, but his two perfect films (at least according to Rotten Tomatoes) are relatively low-key productions. Rotten Tomatoes has awarded 1967's "The Shooting" and 1970's "On a Clear Day You Can See Forever" the coveted 100% fresh score.

When compared to some of Nicholson's most prominent films, these two releases are fairly under the radar and might be missed by fans. A Western, "The Shooting" features Nicholson as villain Billy Spear, eager to eliminate the heroes who are on a mysterious adventure. Nicholson produced the picture alongside director Monte Hellman, who he previously worked with on "Fight to Fury." "The Shooting" is described by New Yorker critic Richard Brody as an "existential journey" that features "primal violence with a modernist chill."

"On a Clear Day You Can See Forever" is a musical romantic comedy and features genre heavyweight Barbara Streisand in the lead. It follows Yves Montand as hypnotherapist Marc Chabot who falls for Streisand's Daisy Gamble. Nicholson plays Daisy's ex-stepbrother Tad and has only a brief role in the critically acclaimed film.