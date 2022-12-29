John Belushi And Jack Nicholson's Bizarre Feud Explained

Jack Nicholson may have a notorious reputation: His domicile became known as "the wildest house in Hollywood" (via Far Out Magazine). But he's also a disciplined actor who earned three Academy Awards and received nominations for several more (via IMDb). Per Film Stories, Nicholson has unofficially retired from performing and is still living in Hollywood.

In contrast, "Saturday Night Live" original cast member John Belushi was a brilliant actor whose enthusiasm for drugs and partying threatened his career. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, he was fired and rehired from "SNL" several times. Ultimately Belushi died of an overdose in 1982, during the height of his fame (via The Hollywood Reporter). In 1978, the actors tried to work together, but it didn't go well.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).