What Nanny From Muppet Babies Really Looked Like

There was a period of time when beloved TV characters would get reimagined as babies or younger children. This included the likes of "Tiny Toon Adventures" and "A Pup Named Scooby-Doo." However, arguably the greatest addition to this incredibly specific subgenre was "Muppet Babies," which is easily one of the best Muppet shows to ever come out.

The series ran from 1984 to 1991, covering a wide range of adventures for the pint-sized Muppets. Baby Kermit, Baby Piggy, and the rest of the gang would be in a nursery and use the power of their imaginations to envision all kinds of creative experiences. All of this was done under the watchful eye of Nanny, who was only ever seen from the shoulders down.

"Muppet Babies" received a reboot in 2018, with Nanny (now known as "Miss Nanny") still remaining an enigma of sorts. Some fans may be tying themselves into knots trying to figure out what she looks like, and as luck would have it, we actually have an idea of how she would appear if her face were ever shown. Someone close to the series has confirmed that Nanny looks like Barbara Billingsley, best known for her role as June Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver." June is dedicated to her family, and Nanny exhibits a similar motherly nature on the beloved animated series, so really, it's a perfect match.