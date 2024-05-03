That Toy Story Rumor About What Happened To Andy's Dad Is 'Fake News' Says Writer

Toy Story doesn't go into great detail about Andy's family. We know he has a mother and a sister, but the films never mention the kid's father. However, one viral theory claims that the mysterious parent is the original owner of Woody, Mr. Potato Head, and Slinky Dog, and he gave the toys to Andy before he died from polio-related issues. It's an interesting backstory that could answer one of the Toy Story franchise's biggest unanswered questions, but fans should take it with a pinch of salt.

Andrew Stanton — who's worked on all four Toy Story movies and probably knows the story better than anyone — took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to dismiss the report. "Complete and utter fake news. Everyone go back to your homes. Nothing to see here, folks. #iwasthere," he wrote (per The Hollywood Reporter). The original tweet has since been deleted.

If this conversation began in a forum, most people would probably dismiss it as a fan theory. That said, it was supposedly told to an influencer by one of Pixar's leading creators.