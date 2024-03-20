Why The Marvel Universe Hates The X-Men - And Loves The Avengers

Historically, the X-Men are one of the most hated superteams in the Marvel Universe. On the other hand, the Avengers are heroes who rarely face the same vitriol or hatred. And, unfortunately, that's something Marvel's mutants have little control over.

The X-Men are on the verge of being rebooted once again as the Krakoan Age, initially spearheaded by writer Jonathan Hickman, will soon come to a close. In its place, a new era begins with "X-Men: From the Ashes." At South by Southwest (SXSW), Marvel Comics revealed key details about the future of the team in a new trailer teasing the upcoming changes. In the video, the X-Men are seen scattered following the fall of the mutant paradise Krakoa, and mutants are said to be more feared than ever before. But for the X-Men, being prejudiced against and scorned isn't exactly a new reality.

Over sixty years since mutants were introduced to the Marvel Universe, they still face hate for merely existing. Since their first appearance in 1963's "Uncanny X-Men" #1 (by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, Sam Rosen, and Paul Reinman), the X-Men have reflected the real-world fear and resentment experienced by marginalized groups.

Meanwhile, the Avengers, who first banded together the same year, have almost always been regarded as heroes. The team's members often have control over how they look and typically sport non-genetic-based powers. Because of this, Marvel Comics tends to present them as being more relatable to the general public.