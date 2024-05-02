A New Batman Trailer Is The Best In Years - But It's Still Disappointing Some Fans

Following the release of "Batman: Arkham Knight" in 2015, the franchise continued with a virtual reality experience and a "Suicide Squad" game. Seeing the franchise evolve has been bizarre, especially considering that "Batman: Arkham Asylum" was originally pitched as a rhythm game. Today, Meta announced that the franchise is returning with "Batman: Arkham Shadow," a virtual reality experience exclusive to the Meta Quest 3. Seeing as "Arkham Shadow" is the first new mainline entry in the franchise in over eight years, fans were disappointed to learn that the old stalwart Rocksteady Studios isn't behind the production.

This new game comes courtesy of Meta Studios and "Iron Man VR" developer Camouflaj. Naturally, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express disinterest in the upcoming video game, which is set to debut later this year. "Ugh. Swing and a miss. We just want another solid 'Arkham' entry. That's it [...] Without a f*cking headset strapped to our faces," wrote user @tharealstubb. This sentiment was also expressed by @AhoyBricks, who wanted a traditional "Arkham" entry for consoles, writing, "It's a VR game ... One half of a step forward and TWENTY STEPS back."

Some fans have no issue with a VR experience but are disappointed it's a Meta Quest 3 exclusive. "It should be illegal for a beloved series to release a new entry on niche hardware after being dormant for nearly 10 years," shared @SirpoSpin. "Nothing better than promoting a game that shows ZERO game play and is only available on FACEBOOK," wrote @SOFABiscuitEatr.