Fire Country Season 2's Major Bode-Genevieve Twist Explained

"Fire Country" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Alert the Sheriff" — is a critical installment of the drama series for several reasons. Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) is introduced, a character who's more important than fans may think. The installment also clarifies Bode Leone's (Max Thieriot) familial relationship with Genevieve (Alix West Lefler), and it turns out he's not her father after all.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath up to this point in Season 2 to hear about the paternity results. Deciding to make Bode and Genevieve not related by blood was a difficult decision, as Max Thieriot, a real-life hero, told TV Insider. "We went back and forth on it for a bit," he explained. "I think we had a minute where some of us were split and felt like he should be and some of us felt like he shouldn't be, and so it became almost a real, 'Alright, everybody in favor of this, raise your hand.'"

What's more interesting is that this choice was made partway through Season 2 rather than being decided on when Genevieve was introduced. While arguments could be made in favor of both sides, the fact remains that Bode has always acted like a father figure to Genevieve, and he'll likely continue doing that as long as she's on the show.