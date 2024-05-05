Pixar's Ratatouille Does Have A Scene With Nudity - But It's Tasteful

Well, who'd have thought it? Besides breaking hearts with its many animated entries in cinematic history, Pixar dared to throw some nudity into its movies during a blink-or-you'll-miss-it moment in one of its most beloved films, ranked as one of Disney's all-time best. In "Ratatouille," the film that sees a rat operating a chef like a Megazord, a daring moment unfolds when Remy (Patton Oswalt) glimpses a woman in her birthday suit. Don't panic, though, parents. The 2007 film doesn't need to be added to your "don't watch" list for the kids because, as you'd expect with the CGI specialists, the film's risqué moment is carefully handled.

Pixar

During Remy's run through an apartment building, the plucky rat scurries through some vents, passing one where he sees an artist painting a woman in the nude. The talented painter is surrounded by his other works, but the one he's working on depicts a woman with her back to him, with her modesty hidden by a bowl of fruit on the canvas. The fruity selection can also be seen resting on a table, with the painter's other subject just out of Remy's view and, therefore, ours.

It's a fleeting moment that joins a host of others from the studio's back catalog of Pixar movie details only adults notice, going over the heads of younger viewers. But whereas Pixar's CGI'd catalog might lack risqué moments, there is another animated animal entry from the massive movie-making company it's a subsidiary of that is even more daring.