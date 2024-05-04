Star Wars Finally Redeems A Wasted Obi-Wan Villain In Tales Of The Empire

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire"

After spending years out of the "Star Wars" spotlight, Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger) has returned to the franchise forefront via "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire." It's revealed that following the fall of the Jedi Order, she joins the best part of "Star Wars," the Empire, as an Inquisitor: dark side users tasked with carrying out covert missions, oftentimes hunting down the galaxy's few remaining Jedi. In becoming an Imperial agent, Barriss joins a more seasoned Inquisitor who "Star Wars" fans might recognize from "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Emphasis on "might."

In her "Tales of the Empire" episodes, Barriss works closely with the Fourth Sister Inquisitor, who joins her during her training and missions. The Fourth Sister — real name Lyn — previously appeared on "Obi-Wan Kenobi" alongside other Inquisitors. Unlike the Third Sister (Moses Ingram, who loved playing a "Star Wars" villain for a surprising reason) and the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang), however, she doesn't get much to do or say on the series, mostly standing around in the background. Thankfully, "Tales of the Empire" rectifies her misuse with plenty of action, drama, and even a potential turn to the light. After abandoning the Empire herself, Barriss convinces Lyn with her dying breath to leave the regime behind as well — similarly to how Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) helps the Third Sister, aka Reva, reform herself on "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

It's great to see that the Fourth Sister has made some character progress thanks to "Tales of the Empire." Sadly, other underdeveloped Inquisitors received no such treatment.