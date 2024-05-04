Star Wars: Tales Of The Empire's Episode Title Easter Eggs, Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire"

Expanding on the already impressive library of animated "Star Wars" productions comes "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire." The series chronicles key moments in the lives of two supporting franchise players: Nightsister and Imperial operative Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and one of three major characters to call Mirial home, former Jedi Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger). Their lives are full of action, drama, and big decisions, as well as plenty of Easter eggs for "Star Wars" fans to enjoy. In fact, one of the most striking comes from Elsbeth's episodes.

The three "Tales of the Empire" episodes dedicated to Elsbeth are titled "The Path of Fear," "The Path of Anger," and "The Path of Hate." These three titles in this order actually call back to one of the most important quotes from 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" — a film George Lucas knows he went too far with. During his meeting with Yoda (Frank Oz) and the rest of the Jedi Council, Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) admits that he's afraid of losing his mother, Shmi (Pernilla August). In response, Yoda warns him of the power of fear, explaining that it can lead to anger, and that anger can pave the way for hate. Hate then turns to suffering.

Even though "Tales of the Jedi" doesn't complete Yoda's quote through its episode titles, the rest of Elsbeth's journey beyond the show does.