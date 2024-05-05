What Happened To My 600-Lb Life's Stephanie Smith?

Childhood trauma is often cited as a root cause of overeating for many of the participants of TLC's "My 600-lb Life." It factored into the tragic real-life story of James King, and it's there for Stephanie Smith, whose Season 11 episode aired on March 8, 2023. As a child, her father passed away, and she was taken away from her mother and placed in foster care. It's a lot for anyone to go through, and at the start of her episode, she weighs 611 pounds.

Her journey doesn't last long, though. She attempts to lose weight but only comes in at 602 pounds, so she gives up on the program, much to the frustration of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. Many "My 600-lb Life" fans disagree with Dr. Now's bedside manner, but he perhaps had reason to be upset in this instance, seeing as how little progress Smith makes on the show. She claims she'll try to lose weight on her own outside of Dr. Now's program, which would've led to weight loss surgery. So, where is she today?

Smith keeps a low profile on social media. She rarely posts to Facebook, but based on recent pictures, it doesn't appear that she's lost a lot of weight. Hopefully, she's doing something and feels happier with her family's support, even if it's out of the public's eye.