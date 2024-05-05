A Harry Potter Theory Might Fix A Major Dumbledore Problem In The Goblet Of Fire

There are a lot of wild "Harry Potter" fan theories floating around online, but this one about Albus Dumbledore — played by Michael Gambon from the third film on — is particularly dark and fascinating.

As Redditor u/jandr1996 wondered, is it possible that, during the events of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," Dumbledore actually wants to prove that Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) is one of Voldemort's Horcruxes, and that's why he lets the too-young Hogwarts student serve as the second champion for his school. (As we find out at the end of the seventh and final book and eighth film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," Voldemort, played by Ralph Fiennes, accidentally placed a piece of his soul in Harry while trying to kill him as a baby, creating an accidental Horcrux that must be destroyed before Voldemort can be defeated.)

"Think about it: Dumbledore is one of the wisest wizards of his time," the Redditor wrote. "He knew about Voldemort's Horcruxes and was actively seeking to destroy them. In the film, Dumbledore even mentions to Harry that Voldemort might've inadvertently transferred some of his powers to him the night he tried to kill him as a baby."

The Redditor continued to say that maybe Dumbledore chose to bend the rules — that competing students must be over 17 years old — to test his theory: "Could it be that Dumbledore allowed Harry to compete in the Triwizard Tournament because he wanted to test him, to see if he displayed any signs of being a Horcrux? Perhaps Dumbledore saw it as an opportunity to observe Harry under extreme circumstances, to see if Voldemort's influence manifested in any way."