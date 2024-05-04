This Disturbing Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Theory Changes Everything About Will Smith

One of the most common fan theories is that a main character has been dead the whole time. For example, in "Moana," a theory states how the titular heroine perishes in a shipwreck. They can become trite after a while, but it's always interesting to see the evidence that supports the speculation. For "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," everything you need to see that Will Smith (Will Smith) was dead the whole time is in the theme song.

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" was one of the best TV shows of the 1990s, and its iconic theme song tells the story of Will getting in trouble in Philadelphia and being sent to live with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air to get straightened out. However, many people, such as Redditor u/Anangrytiger69, suggest the tune refers to Will's trip to the Kingdom of Heaven. It mentions how he got into "one little fight," but what if that fight was severe enough to end Will's life? His mother says he's going to live with his auntie and uncle, but she could be speaking to him from a hospital bed where he's on life support. She means he's going to see them in Heaven.

Interestingly, the theme song mentions that the cab Will gets into is "rare." The Redditor posits, "This 'rare' cab was an angel taking [Will] to [H]eaven and that's why it was so unique and nice." It's an intriguing take ... if only there weren't a mountain of evidence to dispute it.