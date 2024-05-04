Netflix's Secret Codes Explained: How To Access Hidden Films And TV Shows

The sheer number of streaming services out there can make finding the next great show or movie difficult due to the overabundance of material. Even if you just stick to Netflix, the amount of content the platform carries can lead to the same problem: How to find a title you're in the mood for without having to browse through dozens of other works and painstakingly add the interesting-looking ones to your bloated, ever-expanding queue?

Fortunately, there's a way to make your quest to find your next Netflix favorite easier. Since its beginning, the streaming service has quietly built a series of secret codes that allow you to use your browser to search specific genres and categories. All you need to do is type "netflix.com/browse/genre/" in the address bar and type in the code of your choice. For instance, if you just watched "American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders" and want to check out other true crime documentaries available on Netflix, just finish that URL with the numerical code "9875" to get a list of chilling options to choose from.

Some of the handier codes can be found on Netflix's Tudum website, though if you're looking for a comprehensive list, it might lead to even more difficulties in choosing. After all, Netflix has over 36,000 different category codes to choose from, illustrating how specific these things can get.