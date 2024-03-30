AI Turns The Simpsons Into A Grotesque Live-Action Sci-Fi Movie

While we're unsure if "The Simpsons Movie" will ever get a sequel, it's unlikely that the franchise will ever be given the live-action treatment, despite that interesting glimpse at what such an adaptation might look like. Beyond that, it's difficult to imagine a scenario where Disney (who now owns the franchise) would greenlight a "Simpsons" project that's grotesque and sci-fi-oriented.

"The Simpsons" has been a staple of the animation genre for nearly four decades and it's impossible to imagine the franchise jumping to live-action. Still, the artificial intelligence-generated video is an inspiring concept that takes the beloved series in a unique direction. The concept is fully realized and the idea of Bart, Marge, Homer, Maggie, and multiple supporting players taking on aliens in space is a great "what if" idea that would particularly succeed in a "Treehouse of Horror" episode. The comments on the TikTok video are enthusiastic, with user @AngrySnail expressing interest in watching a fully realized version of the concept.

While a live-action sci-fi "Simpsons" may be a bridge too far, there was once interest in a big-screen movie based on the show's beloved B-movie actor Troy McClure. Voiced by Phil Hartman, McClure memorably appeared in several infomercials on the series and was always fun to see around Springfield. Hartman expressed enthusiasm for a live-action McClure movie, though it failed to get off the ground after the voice actor's untimely death. The character was later retired after the actor's passing, making Troy one of the many "Simpsons" characters who have since disappeared or gotten written off.