The Only Major Actor Still Alive From Dr. Strangelove

"Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" is arguably one of Stanley Kubrick's most beloved projects. Released in 1964, the film serves as a brutal satire of the Cold War and stands out as a time capsule for the paranoid era, following United States personnel trying to both start and thwart plans for nuclear war. Featuring Peter Sellers in various roles, the comedy remains one of the best movies of all time and an inspiration for cinephiles half a century after its release.

On Rotten Tomatoes, critics have awarded the satire a whopping 98% score, making it Kubrick's highest-ranked film. The film's legacy is still pronounced today, receiving a West End adaptation courtesy of "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci. Despite the love it has now, executives were wary of unleashing the film upon the public. In an essay for Grand Street (via Criterion), co-screenwriter Terry Southern examined the film's production and how the studio didn't want anything to do with it by the end. "The Columbia Pictures publicity department defended the company against the film by saying it was definitely not 'anti–U.S. military' but 'just a zany novelty flick which did not reflect the views of the corporation in any way,'" Southern wrote.

Although the film continues to be more relevant than ever, there's only one major actor alive from "Dr. Strangelove" — James Earl Jones, who made his film debut with his work in Kubrick's classic.