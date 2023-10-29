The Real Reason These Actors Left Doctor Who

When it debuted in 1963, "Doctor Who" was seen as an educational adventure show for kids, but quickly grew to become a cultural landmark in the U.K. Uniquely British, it captivated millions in its native England before global audiences ever got a taste of the phenomenon. Unlike so many of its short-lived sci-fi contemporaries like "Star Trek" or "Lost in Space," the little time-hopping family series called "Doctor Who" endured, ultimately running an astonishing 26 seasons before it came to a close in 1989.

In 2005, the show returned and has been running ever since, with a new cast once every few years. While The Doctor's faithful companions have come and gone, The Doctor has merely regenerated, allowing the character to be played by no less than 14 actors in total — and that's not counting actors like John Hurt and Jo Martin who played The Doctor, but not in the capacity of an official series lead. But the reasons stars leave the series can vary wildly. For some, it might be a simple matter of aging out of the role or growing weary of the weekly grind of filming. For others, it might be because of a behind-the-scenes controversy or an unhappy producer who forced them out.

But in the history of "Doctor Who" some of the biggest stars have walked away to the shock of many fans. Now, we're digging into cast interviews to discover why they really left the show.