AI Reimagines Marvel As A Dark Fantasy Movie - And You'll Wish It Was Real

The Marvel Cinematic Universe once again collides with an era outside our own courtesy of YouTube user Billion Possibilities, who has used AI to imagine a dark Marvel '80s fantasy film. In an era that was thriving with sword and sorcery movies, these new takes on Marvel heroes would be right at home, wrapped up in the shiny '80s glam they were known for. Giving some wild alterations to the likes of Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man, it illustrates that had the Marvel universe started just a few decades earlier, our heroes would've been much more oiled up than we've ever seen — and probably packing one-liners that are of a much cheesier standard.

Unlike TikTok user Cyber Geek Gallery, who cast a perfect 1980s X-Men movie (Kurt Russell as Wolverine and Angela Bassett as Storm are inspired), Billion Possibilities brings an aesthetic more akin to the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Conan movies or John Boorman's star-studded Arthurian adaptation, "Excalibur." While some iterations of Marvel's legendary characters don't resemble that many movie stars (Eddie Murphy as a bare-chested Falcon is certainly a take, though), it paints a vivid picture of what could've been when a Marvel universe close to the medieval era was pitched to Hollywood by an esteemed writer, only to be rejected.