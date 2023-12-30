AI Casts A 1980s X-Men Movie And It's Perfect

As the war between humanity and our inevitable AI overlords rages on, something often comes along that suggests that having a robot make a mad piece of art every once in a while isn't all that bad. In this case, it's a fantastic little slideshow from Cyber Geek Gallery on TikTok showing us what an "X-Men" film franchise could have looked like if it was made in the '80s and had the star power available to boot. Did you ever think that no one besides Patrick Stewart could play the seasoned mutant leader Charles Xavier? Well, guess again because seeing the late Sean Connery with a shaved head and a turtleneck conjures a "What If..?" we never thought to ask. Even the idea of him introducing himself as "Charlesh Xshavier" is enough to get us excited.

Besides that late, great Bond legend entering the world of mutants, there's also a perfect pick of Tom Cruise as Cyclops, Sigourney Weaver as Jean Grey, and Christopher Plummer as Magneto. Now understandably, seeing as MCU has pretty much signed on half of Hollywood to appear in its bajillion movies and TV shows over the years, there are some dream picks for the '80s X-Men that have already made their mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now all we want to do is see them in these roles as well.