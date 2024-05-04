What Marvel's Miek Looks Like In Real Life

The loveable hero Miek first gained the attention of Marvel Cinematic Universe viewers as an insectoid with an exoskeleton and participant in the Contest of Champions in "Thor: Ragnarok." However, she quickly proves to be a scene-stealer with her fondness for blades and friendship with her fellow competitor, Korg (Taika Watiti). While Miek's entire look is done through CGI and later motion capture, the alien character looks nothing like the actors who play her, Stephen Murdoch and Carly Rees.

Miek is based on the comic book character of the same name who first appeared in "The Incredible Hulk" #32, playing a notable role in the "Planet Hulk" (by Greg Pak, Carlo Pagulayan, Aaron Lopresti, Jeffrey Huet, Randy Gentile, Joe Caramagna, and Chris Sotomayor) storyline. In the comics, Miek is part of Hulk's "Warbound" team, but at a point where he gains status and more power, becoming a dangerous threat to Earth. That story arc doesn't unfold in the MCU; instead, the largely silent Miek, while a gladiator (and female), is primarily comic relief alongside Korg.

Miek returns in "Avengers: Infinity War" with Korg and a depressed Thor on new Asgard and participates in the Avengers' final battle against Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame." Later, she appears in a cameo role in "Thor: Love and Thunder," where she's seen as a tourism lead on New Asgard under the leadership of Valkyrie.

Despite Miek never uttering a single word, she has a decent presence in the "Thor" side of the MCU. In "Ragnarok," stunt performer Stephen Murdoch helped bring Miek to life, while Carly Rees took on the role in "Love and Thunder."