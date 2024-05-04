Joaquin Phoenix: From Childhood To Joker: Folie A Deux

After the Phoenix family moved to Los Angeles to pursue careers in the entertainment industry, Joaquin Phoenix — going by the name Leaf at the time — made his acting debut at age eight alongside his brother River Phoenix in an episode of the '80s musical series "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers." "I was eight years old, and I remember the first scene on the TV set so vividly. And I knew that I loved it — the physical sensation; how powerful it was. That's the feeling I've been chasing ever since," he reminisced in an interview with The Guardian.

He followed this with a role in the ABC Afterschool Special "Backwards: The Riddle of Dyslexia" and continued to make guest appearances on shows like "Murder, She Wrote," "The Fall Guy," and "Hill Street Blues" before his feature film debut in the adventure film "SpaceCamp." At the same time, River was hitting the mainstream with his role in the Stephen King film adaptation "Stand by Me."

Just a few years later, Joaquin also broke into the mainstream with a role in the Steve Martin-led comedy "Parenthood." However, he found his enthusiasm for acting waning as he became increasingly uninterested in the limited scope of opportunities available to him at the time. Only after receiving encouragement from River, who accurately predicted Joaquin's future success, did his love for acting reignite.