Anne Hathaway Had To Do Something Truly Gross For One Of Her Auditions

It's refreshing that, in recent years, famous actresses have felt emboldened to speak up about upsetting, weird situations they've endured for the sake of the craft. Now, it feels as if well-known stars like Kirsten Dunst — who admitted she hated an on-set nickname given to her on the "Spider-Man" set — can finally say something about weird stuff they've put up with. The latest? Anne Hathaway says she had to make out with nearly a dozen men during a "chemistry test" for a movie, and was told, in the moment, that this was an exciting, fun thing for her to be doing.

In a revealing feature in V Magazine entitled "Anne Hathaway is Entering Mother Status," the Oscar-winning actress spoke to Derek Blasberg (whom she's known since college) and said that she put up with that exact situation early in her career. "Back in the 2000s—and this did happen to me—it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry. Which is actually the worst way to do it," Hathaway said.

Not only that, but she was informed that she should be pleased about the situation: "I was told, 'We have ten guys coming today and you're cast. Aren't you excited to make out with all of them?' And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn't excited. I thought it sounded gross."