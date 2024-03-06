Kirsten Dunst's Spider-Man Set Nickname Made Her Uncomfortable

Kirsten Dunst has come a long way since her time as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man trilogy — these days, she's an Oscar-nominated indie darling. However, the actor maintains that her swing into stardom wasn't all rainbows and sunshine.

Speaking to interviewer Michelle Ruiz for Marie Claire, Dunst touched on how she's been developing her personal acting craft for years after feeling like the work she did in her early 20s was less than authentic—presumably including her role as Mary Jane Watson—and as a result, she feels much more comfortable on film sets now. That wasn't always the case, and Ruiz says that Dunst lowered her voice to reveal that the crew on "Spider-Man" sometimes called her "girly-girl."

"It was a joke, but on 'Spider-Man,' they would call me 'girly-girl' sometimes on the walkie-talkie. 'We need girly-girl' — but I never said anything." Ruiz says that Dunst interjected, "Like, don't call me that," before reorganizing her thoughts and continuing, saying that she didn't stick up for herself because she was young and intimidated on set. "You didn't say anything," Dunst said. "You just took it."