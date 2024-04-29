Does Earth Exist In The Star Wars Universe?

With over four decades of canon material behind it, it's no surprise that the "Star Wars" galaxy is massive. It seems with each passing project that more worlds are added to the map, each with distinct looks, attributes, and inhabitants. Thanks to "Ahsoka," which is emerging as the most important "Star Wars" series, this list of planets has gotten even larger with the introduction of an entirely new galaxy. With all that said, one has to wonder, does the planet Earth exist somewhere in the vastness of the "Star Wars" universe?

Technically speaking, Earth is a locale within the "Star Wars" canon, having been confirmed as such by the most unlikely of sources. This revelation comes from the iconic Disney Parks attraction, Star Tours — a ride where the Star Tours Travel Agency takes passengers across the stars to visit key "Star Wars" locations — on its flight boards. It lists the Earth System as one of its destinations primarily visited on journeys to the Endor system. Seeing as both the ride and the Star Tours Travel Agency are considered canon, the same also applies to Earth.

If one looks at non-canon "Star Wars" materials, even more mentions of Earth can be found.