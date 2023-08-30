Move Over, Mandalorian: Ahsoka Is Already The Most Important Star Wars Show

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Part 3

When "The Mandalorian" premiered, the opportunities serialized storytelling provided to the Galaxy Far, Far Away were endless. In Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the show had a cool protagonist who was brand new to the franchise, yet seemed familiar enough to believably interact with just about any existing character in the franchise. He then proceeded to do precisely that.

The show quickly established the Mandalorian bounty hunter as a lone gunman type in a space Spaghetti Western, which was a great vehicle for meeting all sorts of characters. Sometimes, Din would take center stage. In other episodes, he'd be happy to hover in the background while a healthy mix of familiar faces and exciting new ones take the spotlight. "The Mandalorian" was the perfect package to show off the stories the Disney+ "Star Wars" shows could tell, and while the likes of "Andor" have definitely given it a run for its money, it has maintained its centerpiece status.

That is, until "Ahsoka" arrived.

In just three episodes, Ahsoka Tano's (Rosario Dawson) namesake series has taken over. With its "Star Wars Rebels"-centric storytelling, it has already cemented its place as the most important "Star Wars" show out there, period. But how could "Ahsoka" dethrone the seemingly invincible "The Mandalorian" despite only having three episodes to contend with the latter's three full seasons? A lot of it has to do with the wealth of existing characters "Ahsoka" has access to, as opposed to "The Mandalorian's" increasingly meandering storytelling choices. Let's take a look under the hood.