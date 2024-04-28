Who Was Blue Bloods' Leonard Goldberg & How Did His Death Affect The Show?

Back in Season 10 of "Blue Bloods," the show paid tribute to a vital crew member with a brief title card, which reads, "In loving memory of our founder and mentor Leonard Goldberg." This is the final image audiences see after the Christmas-themed "Bones to Pick."

Leonard Goldberg was the executive producer of "Blue Bloods" from its inception up to 2020, where several posthumously-released episodes bear his credit. Goldberg — who also produced films such as "WarGames" and both halves of the Drew Barrymore-starring "Charlie's Angels" big-screen reboot — died at the age of 85 on December 4, 2019, from injuries sustained in a fall. The former head of programming at ABC was highly instrumental in crafting "Blue Bloods" into the drama fans have grown to know and love; the show's famous Sunday night roundtable dinners were his idea, and so was the general premise of the series.

Since Goldberg's death, the series has generally devoted itself to the family-and-justice mien he initially established, but the proceedings have a less homey feeling. The series is more apt to try out wilder plotlines like exploring voodoo cults, versus staying dedicated to simple bread-and-milk stories revolving around family, faith, and romance. But it's clear the cast is trying to keep things on the rails — and they continue to miss Goldberg's presence on the set.