Who Was Blue Bloods' Leonard Goldberg & How Did His Death Affect The Show?
Back in Season 10 of "Blue Bloods," the show paid tribute to a vital crew member with a brief title card, which reads, "In loving memory of our founder and mentor Leonard Goldberg." This is the final image audiences see after the Christmas-themed "Bones to Pick."
Leonard Goldberg was the executive producer of "Blue Bloods" from its inception up to 2020, where several posthumously-released episodes bear his credit. Goldberg — who also produced films such as "WarGames" and both halves of the Drew Barrymore-starring "Charlie's Angels" big-screen reboot — died at the age of 85 on December 4, 2019, from injuries sustained in a fall. The former head of programming at ABC was highly instrumental in crafting "Blue Bloods" into the drama fans have grown to know and love; the show's famous Sunday night roundtable dinners were his idea, and so was the general premise of the series.
Since Goldberg's death, the series has generally devoted itself to the family-and-justice mien he initially established, but the proceedings have a less homey feeling. The series is more apt to try out wilder plotlines like exploring voodoo cults, versus staying dedicated to simple bread-and-milk stories revolving around family, faith, and romance. But it's clear the cast is trying to keep things on the rails — and they continue to miss Goldberg's presence on the set.
The cast and crew of Blue Bloods were devastated by Leonard Goldberg's passing
When Leonard Goldberg passed away, the cast of "Blue Bloods" released an outpouring of memories and grief on their social media accounts and to a variety of outlets. "Leonard Goldberg was quite simply irreplaceable. As a creative force, as a boss, as a friend, as a husband, and a father. His unwavering commitment to our show inspired all of us to take to heart his frequently asked question, 'What can we do to make it better?' Rest in peace, my friend," Tom Selleck said in a statement to Deadline, released just after the executive producer's passing.
Donny Wahlberg made a post about Goldberg on his Instagram, adding a picture of the two of them together with Selleck to the post and describing how Goldberg convinced him to take the role of Danny Reagan. "I cannot count the profound ways that he has changed my life — beyond giving me the role of a lifetime. He was a mentor, a friend and a father figure. Not just to me, but to so many," his statement read in part. It's a touching sentiment since Wahlberg worried he would be fired from the drama, especially after meeting Selleck. Fortunately, Selleck ended up loving Wahlberg's work, especially his quick-minded improvisations.
Gregory Jbara, who plays NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Garrett Moore, also shared the news of Goldberg's passing with a heavy heart on his Facebook account.
Though Goldberg is no longer with us, "Blue Bloods" — and the many TV shows and movies he brought to life — continue to live on.