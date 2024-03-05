Donnie Wahlberg Thought He Would Be Fired From Blue Bloods After Meeting Tom Selleck

For 14 years, audiences have sat at the Reagan dinner table on "Blue Bloods," watching a cast that feels like family. Having built a rapport together over this impressively lengthy run, the "Blue Bloods" cast is closer than many fans think, according to Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, the eldest son of the Reagans. Things like that take time, though, and the star admitted that he initially had doubts he would be able to pass himself off as the son of the great Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, and worried it might even cost him his job.

While appearing on the podcast "Brotherly Love," Wahlberg recalled meeting his on-screen dad for the first time and struggling to wrap his head around being cut from the same cloth, even with Selleck's enthusiasm for his work on "Band of Brothers." "I walked in the room, and he's like 6'4". I'm like 5'11", I think," Wahlberg said. The differences didn't end there, either. He continued, "I'm like, 'Oh my god, he's got so much hair. His eyebrows are so bushy.' I didn't even care about the mustache. I was like, 'How am I this dude's son? ... They're gonna fire me tomorrow.'"

Thankfully, a blessing on this fictional family tree arrived when he met with his on-screen grandfather, which reassured Wahlberg he could play off being bound by blood after all.