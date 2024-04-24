NCIS Just Wasted A Fan-Favorite Star Trek Actor

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 21 Episode 8 — "Heartless"

"NCIS" has had its share of guest stars whom fans might have forgotten appeared on the show. While this is typically not the series' fault, the Season 21 episode "Heartless" happens to feature a "Star Trek" legend who was used to less than proper effect, leading to a forgettable appearance.

That was Tim Russ as cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Erik Harper in the episode, but his time on-screen is remarkably brief. He's seen in a single scene at the beginning of "Heartless" as he trains a team of first years to save their patient's life. They fail, and when they take a break to regroup and he can order them dinner, a group of masked men confronts Dr. Harper. He is kidnapped, driven 200 miles away, and killed. The rest of the case involves tracking down Harper's killers, resulting in Alden Parker (Gary Cole) and Harper's colleague Dr. Clara Logan (Christina Kirk) ending up in close quarters when the thieves come after them. This teases a new possible romance for Parker, and Harper's death is the catalyst.

Though the appearance is decidedly a pivotal one that gets the episode's plot going, for a talent of Russ' caliber, it's quite a waste. Russ is perhaps best known as Tuvok on "Star Trek: Voyager," but he's also popped up in two different branches of the "NCIS" world.