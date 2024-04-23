Civil War: A24's AI Posters Controversy, Explained

Even before its release, Alex Garland's "Civil War" courted controversy with its naturally contentious plot, which sees a divided America descend into a full-blown civil war, with the Western Forces of California and Texas rebelling against an authoritarian federal government. Looper's review of "Civil War" praised the powerful filmmaking on display, and strong reviews may have played a role in why the film blew up at the box office. Now, the movie is embroiled in a different kind of controversy — utilizing AI to generate its promotional posters.

A24 uploaded some posters for "Civil War" on Instagram, and some have even been plastered in cities in real life. However, there are some telltale signs in the posters that AI could've been used in their creation. The posters showcase various scenes of wanton destruction in noteworthy American locales, but certain aspects don't add up. For example, one poster shows soldiers pointing a gun at a swan boat in Echo Park Lake, but it just looks like a giant swan rather than a paddleboat. Plus, why would soldiers target such a swan in the first place? Additionally, a poster set in Miami has a car with three doors on one side.

The Hollywood Reporter even published a statement from a source familiar with the film, apparently confirming that AI was used for these posters. "These are AI images inspired by the movie," they said. "The entire movie is a big 'what if' and so we wanted to continue that thought on social — powerful imagery of iconic landmarks with that dystopian realism."