What Happened To The Netflix Knight's Tale Sequel & Why It's Causing Controversy

Released in 2001, writer-director Brian Helgeland's film "A Knight's Tale" — based on one specific section of "The Canterbury Tales" by George Chaucer — initially received middling reviews from critics, but it's become a beloved comedy throughout the years. Perhaps this is why Helgeland's revelation in a recent career retrospective with Inverse has fans shaken up — specifically, the revelation that Helgeland wanted to make a sequel, but a certain streamer didn't think that the film would perform well.

Asked about potential "A Knight's Tale" sequel ideas, Helgeland told interviewer Paul Moore that he went to Sony with an idea and that a possible second movie would have found an exclusive home on Netflix. So why hasn't Netflix announced this? Well, apparently they didn't think the idea would work for one unsettling reason: the algorithm.

"I pitched it to Sony because they own the rights, and it seemed like they were interested in making it with Netflix, releasing it as a Netflix movie," Helgeland told Moore. "My understanding is that Netflix tested this sequel idea through their algorithms, which indicated that it would not be successful.

Considering the enduring love for the film, Helgeland seemed reasonably confused: "'A Knight's Tale' seems to get more popular with every passing year; it's the strangest thing."