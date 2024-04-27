New Batman Beyond Movie Trailer Is Too Good To Be True (Because It's Fan-Made)
We don't want to make any of you dear readers feel old or anything, but did you know that the pilot episode of "Batman Beyond" is actually set in the futuristic year of (checks notes) 2019? Well, five years have passed since the supposed arrival of a new Dark Knight, and we don't have flying cars, microphones that can be placed on your fingertips, or a Batman that doesn't wear a cape. Thankfully, what we do have is a stunning concept teaser trailer for a "Batman Beyond" movie that feels like a leap of faith into Gotham City.
The trailer comes after concept art for this "Batman Beyond" movie was released, giving major "Spider-Verse" vibes, courtesy of Yuhki Demers and Patrick Harpin. Reminiscent of Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore) iconic jump in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," the trailer shared by @DCFilmNews on X (formerly Twitter) has gained over 115,000 views and has fans itching for another feature-length film detailing the late-night vigilantism of Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle).
Viewers shared their thoughts on the stunning snippet and even dared to throw appointed DC Universe co-head James Gunn into the conversation. User @_DCWorld said, "This is absolutely mind blowing, we need this to be a movie," while @M4tth3w2322 admitted, "We need this @JamesGunn." This marks yet another attempt to get "Batman Beyond" to the big screen, and while there'd certainly be an audience for a feature film, the chances of it happening seem slimmer than they've ever been.
Michael Keaton almost reprised his role as Bruce Wayne for a Batman Beyond movie
While this version of the futuristic crime fighter still looks amazing, there was almost a time when the tale of Terry McGinnis and his old mentor, Bruce Wayne, was set to appear in a live-action version of "Batman Beyond." In December 2022, during an episode of "The Hot Mic," Jeff Sneider revealed that plans had been in place for Michael Keaton's Batman to return to the screen in a project penned by Christina Hudson, only for James Gunn and Peter Safran to kill the project to make way for their newly remodeled DC Universe.
After that, Umberto Gonzalez from TheWrap took to social media, addressing Jeff Sneider by saying, "The 'solo' Michael Keaton Batman movie you're talking about that Christina Hodson was writing was in fact the BATMAN BEYOND movie."
While that never came to pass, at least fans got to see a seasoned Bruce Wayne with "The Flash," which proved Michael Keaton's Batman Beyond should never have been canceled. Perhaps, after finding a second life and returning as the Dark Knight, there might be a chance for a third attempt somewhere down the line, be it in live action or animated and looking as good as this awesome take.