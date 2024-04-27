The Tragic True Life Story Of Seann William Scott

When thinking of endearingly sleazy characters in pop culture, one individual likely comes to mind: Steve Stifler, played by Seann William Scott. The main antagonist of 1999's "American Pie" and its three subsequent films, Stifler is the party-throwing, revenge-seeking, woman-obsessed bully that viewers can't help but root for, despite his blatant arrogance.

From an outsider's perspective, it's easy to assume that, after making a name for himself with such an iconic role, Scott cemented his status as an acclaimed actor. However, this wasn't quite the case. Though he did star in additional hits, such as "Dude, Where's My Car?" and "The Rundown" alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Scott had a hard time distancing himself from the crude humor of Stifler, with certain directors even doubtful that he had more in his wheelhouse.

In addition to struggling to expand his filmography beyond raunchy comedies, Scott endured other obstacles in his personal life, from missing out on a "Baywatch" audition because of a robbery to the loss of his father and the ending of his four-year marriage. Read on for the full tragic true-life story of Seann William Scott.