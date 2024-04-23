An X-Men '97 Movie Inspired By Akira Is Possible (If The Directors Get One Thing)

It's strange to think that the deaths of Magneto (Matthew Waterson) and Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) hit just as hard for some as the saddest moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sure, it's a big claim, but that's the kind of mark the animated series "X-Men '97" is making. The follow-up show to the original animated show continues to stun every week, and now, the show's directors, Chase Conley, Emi Yonemura, and Jake Castorena, revealed they'd love to deliver the same standard on the big screen if they only had the budget.

When asked by Inverse about the show's success and the direction a movie could go in, Conley stated, "First off, it would be a slam dunk," and it's hard not to argue the case. "I think that would absolutely be something the audience would want to see and we would want to be a part of," he added. Given the show's reception, it would feel like a smart move for the MCU. After the first two episodes were shown to critics, the "X-Men '97" Rotten Tomatoes score was a huge win for Marvel, and its success could change the future of Marvel mutants in the MCU. "With animation, the more time and money we get, the better it will be," Conley says. "That's just a fact."