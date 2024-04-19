The Transformers One Trailer Shows What Megatron Turns Into - But You Likely Missed It

As the trailer for the animated origin story "Transformers One" reveals, the movie will explore Optimus Prime's (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron's (Brian Tyree Henry) lives at a time when they're still known as Orion Pax and D-16, two lowly Cybertronian worker bots who can't yet transform. While they eventually acquire the iconic shape-changing ability, it's not 100% smooth sailing from there. And while the trailer doesn't hesitate to show Prime's truck form, it's not immediately obvious what Megatron changes into.

But suppose you pay extremely close attention to the trailer. In that case, it's possible to glimpse Megatron's vehicle form near the 2:20 mark as he, Bumblebee (Keegan-Michael Key), and Elita-1 (Scarlett Johansson) skid across some rough terrain while testing the limits of their new powers. Judging by this brief moment, it appears that Megatron transforms into a tank of some kind, which would be in line with various toy versions of the character and has also been seen in the "Transformers" movies.

However, Megatron is the most prominent antagonist of the entire "Transformers" timeline, and as befits his stature, he's had many different transformations over the years. Interestingly, though, he's the only member of the main quartet whose vehicle shape the trailer only briefly hints at, a deliberate obscuring that might mean the movie will debut a completely new design ... or perhaps dig deep into the character's history in a way that the marketing isn't yet ready to give away.