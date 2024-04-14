AI Imagines Leonardo DiCaprio As Marvel & DC Characters - The Results Are Amazing

Artificial intelligence makes a compelling case for Leonardo DiCaprio joining either the DC Universe or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most prolific movie stars to ever exist, DiCaprio has spent his career shying away from large-scale, franchise fare. DiCaprio's highest-grossing movie might even surprise fans, as the actor has so many box office hits under his belt despite not joining the prolific comic book genre. With so many of his peers and contemporaries hopping on the superhero bandwagon, maybe the "Departed" actor should too.

Instagram user and artist @esheffects has created a compelling series of images that transport DiCaprio to two of the most prolific comic book universes of all time. In the images, DiCaprio is seen stepping into the shoes of DC heavyweights like Green Lantern and the villain Deathstroke. The "Don't Look Up" actor particularly stands out as the franchise's Batman. Based on his filmography and his personal life, it's fair to assume that DiCaprio would kill it as the playboy Bruce Wayne. While he'd definitely have to take drastic measures like Robert Pattinson did to get in shape for Batman, DiCaprio would be a menacing presence as the Caped Crusader.

Another playboy-ish, brash character that DiCaprio would excel at is Marvel's Iron Man. With films like "Titanic," DiCaprio has proven himself a confident, suave, and witty performer who isn't averse to doing stunts. While he'd have to study up on how to talk smack, the actor would make a fascinating Tony Stark and would fit right into the MCU. And seeing as he already has that all-American charm, DiCaprio would make a solid Captain America.