Exclusive Darth Maul Preview Introduces A 'Profoundly Dark' Force To Star Wars

Contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red" #1 (by Benjamin Percy, Stefano Raffaele, Raul Angulo, Carlos Lao, and VC's Joe Caramagna)

Darth Maul returns in the pages of Marvel Comics' "Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red" #1, where the story behind one of his darkest unseen missions will be told.

Darth Maul has one of the most memorable stories in "Star Wars" lore. Introduced as the feared Sith Lord responsible for killing Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," he was eventually brought back from the dead after losing a fight with Obi-Wan Kenobi in that same film, by being rebuilt with cybernetic parts in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." He also worked alongside crime syndicates, including the Crimson Dawn, in "Solo" and the comics before eventually renouncing his connection to the Sith. While Maul meets his end (again) against Obi-Wan in one of the franchise's best lightsaber fights in "Star Wars: Rebels," a new story is about to take readers back in time and reveal one of the fan-favorite villain's most frightening adventures.

As we see in Looper's exclusive preview, in the upcoming "Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red," Maul works at the behest of Palpatine to investigate a ship carrying a terrifying cult that's gone dark. However, what the Sith Lord finds will shake even the uber-feared character to his core, as he is tasked with preventing the group, known as the Final Occultation, from unleashing a dark, dangerous force across the universe.