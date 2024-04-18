Exclusive Darth Maul Preview Introduces A 'Profoundly Dark' Force To Star Wars
Contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red" #1 (by Benjamin Percy, Stefano Raffaele, Raul Angulo, Carlos Lao, and VC's Joe Caramagna)
Darth Maul returns in the pages of Marvel Comics' "Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red" #1, where the story behind one of his darkest unseen missions will be told.
Darth Maul has one of the most memorable stories in "Star Wars" lore. Introduced as the feared Sith Lord responsible for killing Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," he was eventually brought back from the dead after losing a fight with Obi-Wan Kenobi in that same film, by being rebuilt with cybernetic parts in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." He also worked alongside crime syndicates, including the Crimson Dawn, in "Solo" and the comics before eventually renouncing his connection to the Sith. While Maul meets his end (again) against Obi-Wan in one of the franchise's best lightsaber fights in "Star Wars: Rebels," a new story is about to take readers back in time and reveal one of the fan-favorite villain's most frightening adventures.
As we see in Looper's exclusive preview, in the upcoming "Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red," Maul works at the behest of Palpatine to investigate a ship carrying a terrifying cult that's gone dark. However, what the Sith Lord finds will shake even the uber-feared character to his core, as he is tasked with preventing the group, known as the Final Occultation, from unleashing a dark, dangerous force across the universe.
Star Wars Is Introducing Its Own Version of Event Horizon with Darth Maul
In Looper's exclusive first look at "Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red" #1, featuring art created only with the titular colors to emphasize the story's chaotic and bloody nature, Emperor Palpatine learns that a vessel containing enemies of the Sith has gone offline. Palpatine reveals a transmission showing the ship is facing an attack from those it is transporting (with perhaps a subtle homage to Obi-Wan Kenobi's classic "as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror" line), and he compares their nightmarish assault to the legends of dark magic. Palpatine enlists his most brutal weapon to combat the threat: Maul, who embarks on an "Event Horizon"-esque mission to reclaim a ship that has been taken over from within.
As he prepares to land on the ship of horrors, Maul studies up on who he's about to face and learns that his opponents are escaped prisoners known as the Final Occultation. The group is powered by forces from the Netherworld, the place in the Star Wars Universe where souls go when they die. The cult's mission is to destroy the Sith and take their power for their own. Arriving at the deadly scene, Maul is tasked with stopping the Trinity of Leadership— Heldi Cerebron, Vasik Aldritch, and an unknown alien — all characters new to Star Wars mythology. The preview sets up a fight between the Dark Side and the dark magical spirits with unknown upper-power limits. Based on their undead appearances and Palpatine's slight trepidation of their mysterious foes, Maul's quest will likely significantly test his own strength.
Darth Maul's unseen dark adventure begins soon
This Darth Vaul story promises to be one of the darkest journeys the villain has found himself on. Taking down a powerful cult that aims to siphon the powers of the Sith represents a considerable challenge. However, if anyone is up for such a deadly mission under circumstances as perilous as these, it's Darth Maul, a man who is always up to get his hands bloody, even at the risk of his own life.
Check out Alex Maleev's cover art for "Star Wars: Darth Maul—Black, White & Red" #1, featuring Maul with his iconic double-bladed lightsaber. The text solicitation for the issue is below.
DARTH MAUL STARS IN HIS VERY OWN HORROR BLOCKBUSTER! A prison ship – transporting a cult known as the FINAL OCCULTATION – goes offline, and DARTH MAUL is sent by PALPATINE to investigate. What he finds on board is the stuff of nightmares!!! It's up to him to stop this profoundly dark and unstable force that wishes to bring chaos to the galaxy.
Darth Maul's confrontation against the FInal Occultation begins when "Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red" #1 arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on April 24, 2024.