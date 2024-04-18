Cillian Murphy & Luke Evans' Action Thriller Flop Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

There are so many movies out there that no matter what, some of them will slip through the cracks. One such film is "The Fifth Element" and "Léon: The Professional" director Luc Besson's 2019 action thriller "Anna," which got poor reviews and disappeared from the theaters after making just $7.7 million in the U.S. However, critics aside, the people who have seen the film have enjoyed it, which makes it the exact type of flop that deserves to get a second life on Netflix.

This is exactly what has happened. "Anna" has arrived on the streaming service, and people have taken notice — so much so that it's the most-watched film on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. This may have something to do with the film's stellar cast, which includes Academy Award winners Cillian Murphy and Helen Mirren, as well as Luke Evans. In particular, Murphy has become dramatically more famous in the years following the "Anna" premiere thanks to his Oscar-winning "Oppenheimer" performance, so it isn't surprising that fans are keen to check out his lesser-known work.